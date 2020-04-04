|
Tedd Mercer
Died: March 31, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Tedd Mercer, 84, of 230 N Mercer, Princeton, IL, passed away at Aperion Care Nursing Home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Tedd is survived by his daughter, Debra (David) Booth of Galva; and his three sons , Stann (Jeannette) Mercer of Melbourne, FL; Damon(Cheryl) Mercer of West Branch, IA; and Rodney Mercer of Princeton, IL. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Nick (Andrea) Booth, Katie Booth, Meg (Joe) Sallee, LeeAnn Kent, Stanley Mercer,Shannon Watkins, and Matthew (Amy) Mercer. Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren.
Tedd was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mary Katherine "Kate" Mercer; by his brothers, Carl Mercer, Stan Mercer, and Donnie Hopkins; and his sisters, Norma Jean Rose and Jane Taylor. Also preceding him in death was his son, Darin Mercer; and one great-grandchild.
Tedd's family moved to Los Angeles, CA when he was an infant, and they resided there until his early teenage years. There were many stories of life in CA, from selling newspapers on street corners to earn pocket money, to seeing events at the Coliseum, to camping with his family in the mountains. The family moved back to Princeton, IL when Tedd was a sophomore in high school and he graduated from Princeton High School.
Tedd worked for the US Postal Service for almost 25 years. He then changed professions a couple of times, with his last employment being the care of Douglas School as custodian. He retired from Douglas School in 2000. Teachers and former students remember him fondly to this day. After retiring from gainful employment, Tedd turned hisattention to woodworking and caring for his home and yard. He constructed a number of items to enhancehis home and also gifted others with his handicrafts. There were many memories and reminisces aboutthe building and maintaining of his home. He was absolutely house proud.
Tedd will be cremated by Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, and a private graveside service will be held with immediate family members to honorhis memory. A celebration of life willbe held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in his name is beinge stablished at Douglas School to help pay off student lunch debt.