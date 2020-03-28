|
|
Terrence m. dobberstein
Born: July 26, 1952; Mendota
Died: March 8, 2020; Berea, Ohio
BEREA, Ohio – Terrence Michael Dobberstein, age 67, beloved husband of Trina, dear father of Kate, Ben (Sarah) and the late Max, brother of Janet Stewart (Edward), Lois Young (David), Steve Dobberstein, Mark Dobberstein (Doreen) and Rita Lipka (Scott), grandfather (lovingly known as "Pops") of Maddax and Isley.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Dorothy Dobberstein.
Terry's natural disposition was always happy and calm and he cared about every person he met.
In the words of a special friend, "Those big hands of his reached far."
A Mass and gathering to celebrate life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Online condolences at bakerfuneralberea.com