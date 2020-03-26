Home

Born: March 27, 1954; Peru

Died: March 24, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Terrence L. Fulmer, 65, of La Salle, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home with his family.

Private services will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Course followed by private burial in St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Mr. Fulmer was born March 27, 1954 in Peru to Stanley and Dolores (Stor) Fulmer. He was a 1972 graduate of La Salle-Peru High School.

He married Wendy Senica on August 24, 1979 at St. Roch's Church in La Salle. He was the sole proprietor of Fulmer's BP Towing and Service in Peru for the past 45 years.

Terry had a love for the Chicago Cubs, golfing and spending time with his grandkids and his beloved Yorkshire Terriers, Bella and Boomer.

Survivors include his wife, Wendy; his daughter, Jaime (Nick) Bazydlo and their two children, Jack and Teagan of Ladd, and his son, T.J. (Kelly) Fulmer and their four children, Gabby, Alaina, Brexton and Bryson of Peoria.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Ronald Senica and mother-in-law, Marion Senica; and a brother-in-law, Bernie Henkel.

Pallbearers will be Nick Bazydlo, Jack Bazydlo, Frankie Senica, Jeffrey Senica, Brian Cannon, Daryl Senica and John Thompson.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
