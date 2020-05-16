Terrence "Terry" McCleary
Terrence 'Terry' McCleary

Died: May 14, 2020; Tonica

TONICA – Terrence "Terry" McCleary, 53, of Tonica, died at home on May 14, 2020.

Funeral services are pending in the Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica.

A complete obituary will appear Monday.


Published in News Tribune on May 16, 2020.
