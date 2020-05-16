Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Terrence's life story with friends and family

Share Terrence's life story with friends and family

Terrence 'Terry' McCleary



Died: May 14, 2020; Tonica



TONICA – Terrence "Terry" McCleary, 53, of Tonica, died at home on May 14, 2020.



Funeral services are pending in the Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica.



A complete obituary will appear Monday.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store