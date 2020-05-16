Terrence 'Terry' McCleary
Died: May 14, 2020; Tonica
TONICA – Terrence "Terry" McCleary, 53, of Tonica, died at home on May 14, 2020.
Funeral services are pending in the Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica.
A complete obituary will appear Monday.
Published in News Tribune on May 16, 2020.