Terrence "Terry" McCleary
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrence 'Terry' McCleary

Born: May 14, 1957; Olney

Died: May 14, 2020; Tonica

TONICA – Terrence "Terry" McCleary, 53, of Tonica, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 14, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life visitation and funeral Mass will be in Holy Family Catholic Church in Oglesby at a later date.

Terry was born in Olney, IL on May 14, 1967 to Jim and June (Hudson) McCleary.

He married Tammy Uebinger on June 20, 1987 in Wendelin, IL. He was a Civil Engineer for Illinois Department of Transportation for 17 years. Later, along with his wife Tammy, he started McCleary Engineering in Peru.

Terry was a member of Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club and Illinois Association of Highway Engineers. He was a boy scout leader and served on the Tonica Fire and Ambulance Department. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Oglesby. Terry was an avid fly fisherman and beer and bourbon connoisseur. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, and woodworking.

Terry is survived by his wife, Tammy of Tonica; his mother, June McCleary of Ottawa; one son, Alec McCleary of Ottawa; one daughter, Kelly (Jesse) Rightsell of Terre Haute, IN; two brothers, twin brother, Tony (Susan) McCleary of Watertown, MN and Kenny (Audra) McCleary of Austin, TX; mother and father-in-law, Fred and Madonna Uebinger of Louisville, IL; sister-in-law, Tonya (Scott) Zuber of Ingraham,IL; brother-in-law, Tim (Christine) Uebinger of West Liberty, IL; sister-in-law Tiffany (Kyle) Kuenstler of Noble, IL; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim McCleary; and two brothers, Gary and Timothy McCleary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
103 E Elm St
Tonica, IL 61370
(815) 223-0380
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved