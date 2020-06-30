Terry Curran
Born: April 13, 1955; Spring Valley
Died: June 26, 2020; Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY – Terry Curran, 65, of Spring Valley, died at 1:28 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Aperion Care Center in Spring Valley.
Private burial service for Terry will be held.at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley is assisting the family.
Terry was born in Spring Valley on April 13, 1955 to James and Dorothy (Olson) Curran.
He worked as a carpenter and then retired from Unityte in Peru. Terry enjoyed woodworking, skiing, golfing and motorcycles.
Terry is survived by his son, Adam (Kelli) Curran of Spring Valley; his brother, Gary Curran of Mark; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared with the family at bartofh.com.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.