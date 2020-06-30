Terry Curran
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Curran

Born: April 13, 1955; Spring Valley

Died: June 26, 2020; Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY – Terry Curran, 65, of Spring Valley, died at 1:28 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Aperion Care Center in Spring Valley.

Private burial service for Terry will be held.at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley is assisting the family.

Terry was born in Spring Valley on April 13, 1955 to James and Dorothy (Olson) Curran.

He worked as a carpenter and then retired from Unityte in Peru. Terry enjoyed woodworking, skiing, golfing and motorcycles.

Terry is survived by his son, Adam (Kelli) Curran of Spring Valley; his brother, Gary Curran of Mark; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared with the family at bartofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
June 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy my friend rest n peace n ride love ya n your family always Lisa (Pierson) Johnson
Lisa Johnson
Friend
June 29, 2020
Gary, Dorthy, Adam Im sorry for your Loss, Terry is my Friend God Bless
Jim UDA Taliano
Friend
June 29, 2020
Condolences to the family. Always liked Terry. Always had a kind word and a smile.
Theresa Klein
June 29, 2020
Rest well, my Friend...until we meet again!
Darcy Bland
Friend
June 29, 2020
R.I.P. my long time friend. Be at peace now with no pain n suffering
Kathie Giacometti (Kelley)
Friend
June 29, 2020
May you rest in peace Terry.. my condolences to the family..
mary dugenske
Friend
June 28, 2020
You were such a lovable character and long time friend! I'll miss you! xo
Fay Harju-Data
Friend
June 28, 2020
See you on the other side brother
Michael Bozonelos
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved