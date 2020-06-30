Terry L. Jennings Jr.
Died: June 27, 2020; Peoria
OTTAWA – Terry L. Jennings Jr., age 72, of Ottawa, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Private funeral services will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Donoho officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Streator. Public visitation will be from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 at the funeral home.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.