Theresa M. Schmitto



Died: July 27, 2020



MENDOTA – Theresa Marie Schmitto, 66 of Mendota passed away July 27, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, July 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Wasmer Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing encouraged. Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m in Holy Cross Cemetery. Wasmer Funeral Home is assisting the family.





