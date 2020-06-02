Theresa Mikus
Born: November 15, 1929; La Salle
Died: May 29, 2020; Peoria
LA SALLE – Theresa Mikus of La Salle passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2020 at 5:26 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4 at 2 p.m. at St. Vincent Cemetery. The Very Reverend Paul Carlson Pastor of La Salle Catholic Parishes will officiate.
Theresa was the youngest of four children, and was born on November 15, 1929 in La Salle to Peter and Frances (Ojstersek) Banich. She was raised in Depue and graduated from Depue High School in 1947. On October 14, 1950, she married John Mikus in La Salle at St. Roch's.
After marrying John, they moved to Boston. Her friends and life in Boston were always a fond memory. She loved to share stories of living in Boston, traveling the Midwest, working at her father' s bar, restaurant and movie theater. Besides working for her father, Theresa was employed by many landmark businesses in La Salle, including Westclox in Peru where she met her lifetime friend, Nancy; Garzanelli's in Oglesby where she developed many more friendships; and Pierson's Bakery in La Salle, where she loved the pies and rewarded her grandchildren with cookies. In her later years, she looked forward to going for rides, shopping for groceries and gifts and going out to local restaurants.
She was a member of St. Hyacinth Church, and a former memberof St. Roch's and Resurrection churches. Being true to her heritage, she was an active member of Slovenska Narodna Podporna Jednota (SNPJ) and enjoyed going to Four Star restaurant to have the Slovenian news translated for her. In heryounger years, she volunteered with Nancy to make sandwiches for the firefighters of the City of LaSalle Fire Department where John was employed as a driver.
She is survived by one son, Richard (Sandra Maples) Mikus,Madison, WI and one daughter, Patricia (Dale) Dunn of Cary; five grandchildren,Travis Dunn, Ottawa; Ashley Dunn, Chicago; Peter (Megan) Mikus, Sneads Ferry, NC; Alex Mikus and Emily Mikus both of Madison, WI; and many nieces and nephews. She was looking forward to becoming a great-grandmother in July.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John, on May 28, 2008; her parents; one sister, Ann; two brothers, Harold and Rudolph; and other belovedf amily members and friends.
Theresa's optimistic life and personality brought love and happiness to the life of everyone she touched. Theresa's greatest joy came from the love of her family and friends – especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed the simple things in life, like the birds in the yard, the squirrel "Buddy" at her window and the roses on her trellis. She will truly be missed and will always be loved.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.