Thomas A. Wall
Died: May 25, 2020; Peoria
PERU – Thomas A. Wall of Peru, Illinois passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Mr. Wall was born in Peru to Dennis T. and Marie (Amsler) Wall. He married Marian G. Kujawa on Dec. 29, 1961, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Peoria, IL.
He attended St. Bede Academy, LPO Jr. College, and Bradley University. He was employed by the Rock Island Railroad and supervisory jobs in engineering and manufacturing.
Thomas was an Eagle Scout, Scoutmaster of BSA Troop 24, Explorer Post Advisor of Post 24, past President of the Starved Rock Coin Club, past President of the Peru Tennis Club, past President of the Better Fishing Association of Illinois Valley, past member of Sons of the American Legion and received the American Legion Medal of Merit, and a member of St. Mary's Church, Peru, IL.
He is survived by one son, Dennis W. (Makiko Sato) of Chicago, IL; five daughters, Linda W. (Reighnold) Lewis, of Cherry Hill, NJ, Kathleen A. (Firas) Zabaneh of Sugar Land, TX, Penny M. Deters of Sauk Centre, MN, Sharon L. (Alexander) Drotschmann of Raleigh, NC, and Mary K. (John) Manzella of St. Louis, MO; 16 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents; two sons, Dennis J. Wall, in infancy and Thomas D. Wall, and one granddaughter.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Peru, IL services will be at a later date. Burial will be private. Ptak Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to: St. Bede Academy or the Better Fishing Association (send to Better Fishing Association, c/o Gy Wisen, Treasurer, 601 Edwards St., La Salle, IL 61301)
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.