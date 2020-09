Thomas A. WallDied: May 25, 2020; PeoriaPERU – Thomas A. Wall of Peru died Monday, May 25, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.Services will be Saturday, September 12, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Peru, with Father Jeffery A. Small officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Spring Valley. Ptak Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Go to PtakFH.com to send condolences.