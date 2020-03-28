|
Thomas e. becker
Born: Sept. 6, 1929; Detroit
Died: March 25, 2020; Green Valley, Arizona
ROGERS CITY, Mich. – Thomas E. Becker, age 90, of Rogers City, Michigan, passed away on March 25, 2020 at his winter home in Green Valley, Arizona.
He was born in Detroit, on September 6, 1929.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Mary (Burkart-Murdock) Becker; children, Cheryl (James) Howard, Christine (Michael) D'Hooghe, William (Roxana) Becker, Kathy (Donald) Larson, Karen (Kenneth) Larsen; and step children: Tracy (Kent) Jefferson, Richard Murdock, Thomas Murdock and Tammy (James) Samek. Thomas was blessed with 15 grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren plus four great-grandchildren to arrive in 2020.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Margaret Becker; brothers; Robert, Daniel and Richard; his first wife who was his high school sweetheart and mother of his children, Barbara (Matthews) Becker; and one son:, Chris Becker.
Thomas spent his entire career in retail. He first worked for Federated Department Stores, then held many positions with Montgomery Ward Stores. He worked in the Corporate Offices as a national buyer, followed by management of Montgomery Ward stores in Plymouth and Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Peru, Illinois. With his retail experience, he successfully owned and operated the Ben Franklin store for 16 years in Rogers City, Michigan. He was loved and respected by all of his family, friends and employees, and most thought of as a reserved, soft spoken, distinguished gentleman.
He was very active in his community, serving as President of the Downtown Development Association during the downtown beautification project, served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and was a member of the Harbor Advisory Commission for several years.
He was a good golfer, scored a hole in one, enjoyed traveling and playing blackjack occasionally and having family come to visit.
After retirement, he chose to be in his favorite place, his home and flower gardens and the serenity of Lake Huron, with Mary and his best buddy, Baxter at his side.
A celebration of life and services will be announced by the Beck Funeral Home at a later date. Burial will take place at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org