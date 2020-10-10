1/
Thomas Gary Nadolski
Thomas G. Nadolski

Born: April 12, 1951; Peru

Died: October 7, 2020; Peru

LA SALLE – Thomas Gary Nadolski, 69, of La Salle passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.

According to his wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.

Mr. Nadolski was born April 12, 1951 in Peru to William and Virginia (Klinefelter) Nadolski. He was a graduate of La Salle-Peru High School and attended Illinois Valley Community College. He worked as an electrician and enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include two daughters, Michelle (Chris) Pries of Wisconsin and Jamie (Nick) Jaegle of Peoria; four grandsons; his sister, Janis (Ed) Koren of Ottawa; two brothers, Edward (Barb) Nadolski of LaSalle and Jim Nadolski of California; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bob Nadolski.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
