News Tribune Obituaries
Thomas J. Micheli

Thomas J. Micheli Obituary
Thomas J. Micheli

Born: March 5, 1946; Peru

Died: April 24, 2020; Peru

PERU – Thomas J. Micheli, 74, of Peru, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, private services will be held at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru with Rev. J.A. Small of St. Joseph's Church, Peru officiating. Private burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Spring Valley with military rites conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps. Public services will be scheduled at a later date.

Mr. Micheli was born March 5, 1946 in Peru to Prodie J. and Margaret (Garcia) Micheli. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's School, St. Bede Academy, Illinois Valley Community College and Sangamon State College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps where he served from 1968-1969. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Peru, a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears, and an incurable dog-lover.

Survivors include his brother, Dr. Lyle (Anne) Micheli of Brookline, MA; two nieces, Amanda and Elisabeth Micheli; many cousins and his friend and caretaker, Roxycki "Ziggy" Zbigniew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his step-mother, Virginia Micheli.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Bede Academy.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
