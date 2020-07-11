1/
Thomas Massey
Thomas Massey

Died: July 8, 2020; Ottawa

OTTAWA – Thomas Massey, 72, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his daughter's home in Ottawa

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa with the Rev. Gary Castor, of the Ottawa ratholic Parishes, officiating. Full military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 33 Veterans' Group Honor Guard. The Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
