Thomas Oliver Mock
Born: October 23, 1941; Cresson, Pennsylvania
Died: July 25, 2020; Spring Valley
LA SALLE – Thomas Oliver Mock, 78, of La Salle, IL passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Aperion Care in Spring Valley, IL.
Private graveside services will be held in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Loretto, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle, IL and the Gibbons Funeral Home, Ashville, PA.
Mr. Mock was born October 23, 1941 in Cresson, PA to Albert E. and Elizabeth (Wills) Mock.
Mr. Mock was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He received basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center and then was stationed in San Diego, CA and later in Hawaii. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked as an aide and later as a registered nurse at The Sands in Cresson, PA. He then moved to live with his sister and her granddaughter in LaSalle, IL in 1975. He enjoyed working with his brother-in-law, painting homes and buildings and also enjoyed paint-by-number artistic painting. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, LaSalle, IL.
Survivors include his sister, Nancy Stein of Spring Valley, IL; a great-niece, Amara Hatley of LaSalle, IL and her children, Destiny and Luke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; a niece, Michelle Stein and a nephew, Jeffrey Stein Jr.
