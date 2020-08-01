1/1
Thomas Quartucci
1953 - 2020
Thomas Quartucci

Born: August 26, 1953; Spring Valley

Died: July 27, 2020; Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY – Thomas Quartucci, 66, of Spring Valley, died at 2:25 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Aperion Care of Spring Valley, following a lengthy illness.

Visitation for Tom will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, followed immediately by burial services at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be followed. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask and social distance.

Thomas was born on August 26, 1953 in Spring Valley to Michael and Josephine Peace (Virgo) Quartucci. He married Susan Mason on April 28, 1973 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru. Thomas was a graduate of Hall High School, Class of 1971 and was a member of the Gobblers Knob. He served as a police officer with the Spring Valley Police Department for many years, until his retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Susan, of Spring Valley; his children, Christine Engelhaupt of Spring Valley, Neil Quartucci of Spring Valley, Cory Quartucci of Spring Valley, and Amanda Fiocchi of Gaston, OR; his grandchildren, Claudia, Avery, Caitlyn, Carter, and Riely; his brother, Michael (Susan) Quartucci of Spring Valley; and two sisters, Roseann Shurts of Arkansas and Patricia (Tim) Vladika of Princeton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard.

A guestbook for Tom may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
AUG
7
Burial
Valley Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley

6 entries
July 31, 2020
Tom was a great guy and will be missed. I have fond memories as a teenager riding around in his Chevelle playing Grass Roots songs on his 8 track player. Thanks for your service to the city of Spring Valley!
Frederic Kinkin
Friend
July 31, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family! Had a chance to visit with Tom several times over the winter with my sister Mary, before Covid 19. Always enjoyed my visit with him.
Joan Claudnic
Family
July 31, 2020
The Family of Tom Quartucci has got our deepest sympathy.Rest in Peace Tom.
John and Rosemary Miller
Friend
July 30, 2020
Tom was a great guy who truly cherished his family. My thoughts and prayers are with Suzy, Chrissy, Neil, Amanda and Cory, as well as all his grandchildren. Godspeed.
Jaci Czerwinski
Friend
July 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Tom's passing, he was a very good fellow.
George Casford
Friend
July 28, 2020
So sorry about Tom he will be missed.
Mr and Mrs Edward Rutkowski
Friend
