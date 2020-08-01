Thomas Quartucci
Born: August 26, 1953; Spring Valley
Died: July 27, 2020; Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY – Thomas Quartucci, 66, of Spring Valley, died at 2:25 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Aperion Care of Spring Valley, following a lengthy illness.
Visitation for Tom will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, followed immediately by burial services at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be followed. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask and social distance.
Thomas was born on August 26, 1953 in Spring Valley to Michael and Josephine Peace (Virgo) Quartucci. He married Susan Mason on April 28, 1973 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru. Thomas was a graduate of Hall High School, Class of 1971 and was a member of the Gobblers Knob. He served as a police officer with the Spring Valley Police Department for many years, until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife, Susan, of Spring Valley; his children, Christine Engelhaupt of Spring Valley, Neil Quartucci of Spring Valley, Cory Quartucci of Spring Valley, and Amanda Fiocchi of Gaston, OR; his grandchildren, Claudia, Avery, Caitlyn, Carter, and Riely; his brother, Michael (Susan) Quartucci of Spring Valley; and two sisters, Roseann Shurts of Arkansas and Patricia (Tim) Vladika of Princeton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard.
A guestbook for Tom may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com
.