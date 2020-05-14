Tiffany A. Trumbauer
Tiffany A. Trumbauer

Born: September 1, 1989; Waterloo, Iowa

Died: May 7, 2020; Spring Valley

DALZELL – Tiffany A. Trumbauer, 30 of Dalzell, passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2020 in St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Wasmer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Tiffany was born September 1, 1989 in Waterloo, Iowa to Gary and Angela (Kral) Trumbauer. She graduated from L-P High School in 2007.

Tiffany was a PTO member at Dalzell Elementary School, and was a Girl Scout Leader with Central Illinois Girl Scouts Service Area 7.

Survivors include her parents of Dalzell; two daughters, RobbiLee and Devlyn Trumbauer, both of Dalzell; one brother, Zack (Justice) Trumbauer of Dalzell; two sisters, Brandi Trumbauer of Waterloo, Iowa and Chalynne Trumbauer of Marshalltown, Iowa; paternal grandmother, Mary Morton of La Salle; four nephews; and two nieces.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: wasmerfuneralhome.com.


Published in News Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
