Tiffany A. Trumbauer
Born: September 1, 1989; Waterloo, Iowa
Died: May 7, 2020; Spring Valley
DALZELL – Tiffany A. Trumbauer, 30 of Dalzell, passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2020 in St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Wasmer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Tiffany was born September 1, 1989 in Waterloo, Iowa to Gary and Angela (Kral) Trumbauer. She graduated from L-P High School in 2007.
Tiffany was a PTO member at Dalzell Elementary School, and was a Girl Scout Leader with Central Illinois Girl Scouts Service Area 7.
Survivors include her parents of Dalzell; two daughters, RobbiLee and Devlyn Trumbauer, both of Dalzell; one brother, Zack (Justice) Trumbauer of Dalzell; two sisters, Brandi Trumbauer of Waterloo, Iowa and Chalynne Trumbauer of Marshalltown, Iowa; paternal grandmother, Mary Morton of La Salle; four nephews; and two nieces.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: wasmerfuneralhome.com.
Born: September 1, 1989; Waterloo, Iowa
Died: May 7, 2020; Spring Valley
DALZELL – Tiffany A. Trumbauer, 30 of Dalzell, passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2020 in St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Wasmer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Tiffany was born September 1, 1989 in Waterloo, Iowa to Gary and Angela (Kral) Trumbauer. She graduated from L-P High School in 2007.
Tiffany was a PTO member at Dalzell Elementary School, and was a Girl Scout Leader with Central Illinois Girl Scouts Service Area 7.
Survivors include her parents of Dalzell; two daughters, RobbiLee and Devlyn Trumbauer, both of Dalzell; one brother, Zack (Justice) Trumbauer of Dalzell; two sisters, Brandi Trumbauer of Waterloo, Iowa and Chalynne Trumbauer of Marshalltown, Iowa; paternal grandmother, Mary Morton of La Salle; four nephews; and two nieces.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: wasmerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 14, 2020.