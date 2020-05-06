Timothy J. Jobst
Born: March 24, 1951; Ottawa
Died: May 2, 2020; Ottawa
OTTAWA– Timothy James Jobst, 69, of Ottawa passed away on May 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with esophageal cancer.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Ottawa with Rev. David Kipfer officiating. The mass will be livestreamed via a public Facebook group set up by the family. Private burial will follow at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Tom Jobst, Mike Jobst, Matt Bullock, Bruno Fernandez, Kenny Carlson, Joe Meglan, Jim Jobst and Matt Clair. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Cooper, Mark Cooper, Dan Clausen, Randy Bretag, Scott Stewart and Mike Serena.
Tim was born on March 24, 1951 in Ottawa, IL to Margaret (Melland) and Ralph Jobst. He married the love of his life, Jane Harmon of Waltham, on August 11, 1973 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Utica.
Tim is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane; his children, Sarah (Matthew) Bullock of Ottawa, Michelle Jobst (Bruno) Fernandez of Ottawa, and Anne (Kenneth) Carlson of Ottawa; ten grandchildren, Jackson, Norah, Isaac, and Therese (Teddie) Bullock, Sophie, Aleixo, and Luca Fernandez, Harper, Celia, and Joseph Carlson; siblings, Michael (Joan) Jobst, Tom (Ellen) Jobst, and Mary Clair; and his Aunt Mary (Jobst) Bower. He also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his wonderful Harmon family.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Margaret; his in-laws, Ambrose and Blanche Harmon; sister, Jane M. Jobst; brother-in-law, Tom Clair; aunts and uncles, Sophia Jobst, Don and Frances Jobst, and William Bower.
Tim attended St. Francis Grade School and was a 1969 graduate of Ottawa Township High School. He was a proud Pirate on the wrestling mat, the track, and, most of all, the football field where he was all conference on the varsity team. He continued his education at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, IA, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in education. While at IWC, Tim earned varsity letters in wrestling, track, and football where he was selected as first team all-conference in the Prairie College Football Conference. He later earned a Master of Arts degree in counseling from Illinois State University.
In 1973 Tim began his teaching and coaching career at Wedron Grade School followed by Hall High School. While at Wedron and Hall, he also served as the director of the Ottawa Youth Center. From there, Tim taught at Kewanee Wethersfield High School where he coached several sports and enjoyed his first year as a head football coach. From 1976-1990, Tim taught science and physical education at Marseilles High School and also spent time serving as the Dean of Students. Tim was the MHS head football coach from 1976-1983 and spent several years as an assistant football coach at Ottawa High School while continuing to teach in Marseilles. In 1990 Tim returned to his beloved alma mater, Ottawa Township High School, due to the OHS and MHS merger. There he continued his teaching career and later became the athletic director until his retirement in 2006.
Tim was an assistant football coach to his twin brother Tom for 2 years before becoming the head coach at OTHS from 1993-2005 and is the second-winningest coach in school history. He was honored to continue the Ottawa football traditions that meant so much to him when he played under Coach Bill Novak. More than anything, Tim enjoyed the time that he spent working with the young men on his team. He was quoted as saying, "You realize every kid you have is someone?s pride and joy, and I've always tried to treat them all with respect and to be fair and honest with them, to treat them the way I would want my own kids treated. I've tried to encourage them, to push them to do better in whatever they're doing." This is a true reflection of Tim's approach to working with young people. Tim was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008. He also had the honor of being inducted into the Ottawa High School Hall of Fame in 2017 for his 1995 football team, 2019 as an individual, and 2020 as a member of the 1967 football team. In 2012, Tim stepped back onto the field and continued his coaching career as an assistant to his brother and best friend, Tom, at Marquette Academy in Ottawa. He was welcomed by the MA family and warmly supported throughout the 3 years of his illness.
In addition to his teaching, administration, and coaching, Tim was a successful business owner along with his wife Jane. They opened the Ottawa Nautilus Fitness Center in 1979 and operated it into the 90's. They were also franchise owners and operators of Jimmy John's in Ottawa and Utica from 1995-2019. Tim had an entrepreneurial spirit and was not afraid to take risks. His early business ventures were numerous, all with the goal of improving the life of his family.
Tim was a family man and was very involved in the day-to-day lives of his children and grandchildren. He sat through countless dance recitals, pom performances, and sporting events. He was there at a moment's notice no matter how big or small the need. Whether he was helping his daughter with an international move or picking up grandkids from preschool, he was there with a smile. Nothing meant more to Tim than his family. He and his wife Jane faced life as a team; they were the picture of a true partnership. Their marriage is an inspiration to their children and to all who know them.
Tim had unwavering faith in God and was a devout Catholic. A highlight of his life was his pilgrimage to Medjugorje in Bosnia. He had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother. He was a lifelong member of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, serving as an altar boy in his youth and a eucharistic minister later in life. Tim loved his hometown of Ottawa and there is nowhere else in the world he would rather be.
Memorials may be directed to the family and will go to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Marquette Academy Go Club, and Ottawa High School Booster Club.
Root Hog Or Die.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
