TImothy L. "Tim" Pakenham
Timothy L. 'Tim' Pakenham

Born: January 24, 1956; Mendota

Died: November 12, 2020; Spring Valley

MENDOTA – Timothy L. "Tim" Pakenham, 64, of Mendota, passed away on November 12, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mendota, with Rev. Susan Presley officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is assisting the family.

Tim was born on January 24, 1956, in Mendota, to Daniel and Lillian (Krizel) Pakenham. Tim grew up on the family farm in Triumph, Illinois. After attending Mendota High School, Tim began working for the La Salle County Sheriff's Department in Ottawa, Illinois. He was a deputy from 1978 until his retirement in 2007. After his retirement, Tim worked at Precision Auto Wash in Mendota where he thoroughly enjoyed staying busy and interacting with old and new friends. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his spare time.

Tim is survived by two daughters, Kelly (Evan) Donahue of Cape Canaveral, Florida, and Lyndsey (Jose) DeLao of Mendota; three grandchildren, Kya, Aliya, and Kannon DeLao, all of Mendota; and two brothers, John (Bonnie) Pakenham of Mendota and Edward "Punk" Pakenham of Triumph.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Danny and Joe; and his beloved dog, Charity.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
