Tobie Lynn Koch



Born: November 27, 1979



Died: November 19, 2020



HENRY – Tobie Lynn Koch, 40, of Henry, formerly of Ladd, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.



Visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 24, in the Helmer-Shields Funeral Home in Granville. Burial will be private.



In accordance with CDC regulations, face masks and social distancing will be practiced and only a limited number of people will be allowed in the visitation at any one time so please be patient during the visitation hours.



Tobie was born Nov. 27, 1979, in Spring Valley, to William J. and Deborah L. (Ault) Koch.



Tobie worked at Casey's in Henry for eight years and currently worked for Community Systems in Princeton.



Tobie was a very loving mother to her three children. She enjoyed shopping with her daughters. Tobie and Noah enjoyed being outside doing as many activities as they could.



Tobie spent a lot of time with her friends, whether it was mud-bogging, kayaking, sitting by the fire or just hanging out.



Tobie is survived by her mother Deborah Lynn Koch of Henry; three children, Kyle L. Richardson of Henry, Brianna L. Richardson of Sparland and Noah A. Koch of Henry; two sisters, Randi Lynn Durell of Peoria Heights, Hollie Lynn (Bill Fountain) Koch of Henry; three half-siblings, Steven (Tina) Koch of Spring Valley, Dawn Koch of Mayfield, Ky., and Shannon (Mark) Hellebrandt of Symson, Ky.; uncle, Randy (Andrea) Ault of Princeville; aunt, Monica Koehler of Peoria; nieces, nephews, cousins; and her godmother, Eleanor Greathouse of Granville.



Tobie was preceded in death by her father, William J. Koch; maternal grandparents, Donald and Doris Fulton and Oliver (Ducky) Ault Jr.; paternal grandparents, Raymond and Jean Koch; and her godfather, Terry Thone.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for the care of her children.





