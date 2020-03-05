|
|
Tomas L. Weide Sr.
Born: July 31, 1937; Peru
Died: March 4, 2020; LaSalle
LASALLE â€" Tomas L. Weide Sr., 82, of LaSalle, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle with Rev. Thomas Otto of the LaSalle Catholic Parishes officiating. Burial will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery, LaSalle. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with additional visitation Saturday, 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Weide was born July 31, 1937 in Peru to Harry and Adaline (Engele) Weide Sr. He married Barbara Maurice on May 2, 1987 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, LaSalle. He worked construction for 27 years and was a member of Laborers Local 1203.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; two sons, Thomas Weide, Jr. of Ottawa and Dale (DJ) Weide of Napa Valley, CA; three grandchildren, Timothy, Emily and Sienna; his sister, Linda (Harry) Rose of Oglesby; two brothers, Richard Weide of Oglesby and Harry (Mary) Weide Jr. of LaSalle and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.