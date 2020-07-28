Tracy (Pecher) Frye
Born: August 24, 1978; Spring Valley
Died: July 25, 2020; Ottawa
OTTAWA – Tracy (Pecher) Frye, 41, of Ottawa, passed away at her home following an extended illness, on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Private family services will be held. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting Tracy's family.
Tracy was born on August 24, 1978 in Spring Valley to Richard and Ada (Scott) Pecher. She was a graduate of Hall High School.Tracy married Justin Frye on October 19, 2014.
She had worked at Honeywell in Spring Valley and B & B Electronics in Ottawa prior to her illness.
Tracy is survived by her husband, Justin, of Ottawa; three daughters, Ariana Pecher of Ottawa, Lisaura Guzman of Mendota, and Claudia Guzman of Indiana; her son, Alejandro Guzman of Ottawa; a granddaughter, Gabriella, of Ottawa; her mother, Ada Pecher, of Peru; two brothers, Ron (Kate) Scott of the state of Oregon and Scott (Ashley) Pecher of Mendota; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard, in 2008; her grandparents; and aunts and uncles.
Memorial donations may be directed to her family.
