Troy "Fred" Conley
Troy L. 'Fred' Conley

Born: February 7, 1964; Bloomington

Died: May 3, 2020; Peru

PERU – Troy Lane "Fred" Conley, 56, of Peru, formerly of Lostant, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at home.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Hope Cemetery, Lostant with Pastor Suzann Barr of Crossroads Community Church, Magnolia officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.

Mr. Conley was born February 7, 1964 in Bloomington. He was a graduate of Lostant High School where he excelled in basketball and still held two unbroken records in the tri-county area. He later lived and worked in the Denver, Colorado area for 20 years.

Mr. Conley was very accomplished and worked in architectural design, construction, welding and as an electrician. He was an excellent artist and especially enjoyed drawing, songwriting and playing guitar. He also enjoyed hunting. His wit was unsurpassed by anyone and he always had an uplifting and positive effect on everyone.

Survivors include his mother, Sandra "Sandie" Powell of Lostant; his sister, Sherry (Anthony) Allison of Lostant; four brothers, Frank (Mary) Powell Jr. of Atlanta, IL, William Powell of Pasadena, CA, Timothy (Jean) Powell of Seminole, OK and Ty Powell of Lostant; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Powell.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
