Valorie Wade



Died: August 8, 2020; Newburgh, Indiana.



NEWBURGH, Indiana. – Valorie Crystal Wade, 36, of Salem, IL, formerly of DePue, died Friday, August 8,2020 at Deacconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.



Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by the funeral at 1 p.m., at Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in DePue. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be followed. A full obituary will be in Saturday's paper.





