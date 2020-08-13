1/
Valorie Wade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valorie Wade

Died: August 8, 2020; Newburgh, Indiana.

NEWBURGH, Indiana. – Valorie Crystal Wade, 36, of Salem, IL, formerly of DePue, died Friday, August 8,2020 at Deacconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by the funeral at 1 p.m., at Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in DePue. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be followed. A full obituary will be in Saturday's paper.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved