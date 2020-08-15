1/1
Valorie Wade
1984 - 2020
{ "" }
Valorie Wade

Born: July 25, 1984; Princeton

Died: August 8, 2020; Newburgh, Indiana

SALEM – Valorie Crystal Wade, 36, of Salem, IL and formerly of DePue, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Deacconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

Visitation will be held at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, on Saturday, August 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A brief funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., followed by burial at St. Mary Cemetery in DePue. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be followed.

She was born in Princeton on July 25, 1984 to Richard and Consuelo (Espinoza) Wade. Valorie had worked as a Certified Nurses Aid. Valorie was a great people person, so out going, and always the life of the party. She had a huge heart, always giving and helping others. Her passions were cooking, traveling, animals, and spending time with family and friends. She would rescue cats and loved them. Her pet dog Zip will miss her and has been adopted by her brother Nick. She was a daisy girl scout while being raised in DePue and lived in the following areas; Renaca, Chile, South America; Alamosa, Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado; Gilbert, Arizona; San Martin, California; Shoshoni, Wyoming; Williston, North Dakota; and Salem, Illinois.

Valorie is survived by her parents, Richard "Rick" and Consuelo "Connie" Wade of Salem; two brothers, Nicholas Wade of DePue and Bradley (Autumn) Wade of the state of Washington; maternal grandmother, Guadalupe Espinoza of DePue; her aunts and uncles, Adolph Espinoza Jr., Mary LeBea, Mike (Gail) Espinoza, Rose Vecchi, Jessie, David and Kim Espinoza, and Beverly (Bob) Matoush; a great-aunt, Arlene Wade; cousins, Steven, Rhiannon, Parker, and Cierra Espinoza; Nicole Kraft; Laura Towers; Christopher and Jason Matoush; and Dawn Zuchowski.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Adolfo Espinoza, and Arlin and Dolores Wade; and four uncles, Randy Vecchi, Tom and Miguel (in infancy) Espinoza, and Lagos de Moreno.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 14, 2020
Sending our love and prayers to you all. Valorie will live in our hearts forever! We feel blessed to have been able to see Val in June. She shared time with all the Matoush family that day! So sorry we are unable to be there in person, but we are there in spirit and love. May God keep and bless you all in this time of sorrow. Love always, Bev & Bob
Beverly Matoush
Family
August 14, 2020
I recall when she was a little girl. I always smiled at her and thought "Someday, She's gonna grow up to be a very beautiful woman" and she did! So sorry for your loss. May she fly with the Angels. ♥
Blanca Martinez
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Valerie. I can still remember watching her and taking her to park. I'm so sorry again. Y'all are in my prayers. Love Y'all Susan Glover
Susan Glover
Friend
August 13, 2020
Sympathy and prayers for Connie and her family. Mary Ann Siska Barto
Mary Barto
Friend
August 13, 2020
Valorie was such a cute and happy Daisy Girl Scout. Deepest sympathies to her family.
Denise Petersen
Acquaintance
