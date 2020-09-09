1/1
Velma E. Beavers
Velma E. Beavers

Born: January 27, 1926

Died: September 5, 2020

UTICA – Velma E. Beavers, 94, of Utica passed away September 5, 2020, at Aperion Care in Spring Valley.

A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral services for immediate family only will be 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica with Rev. Glenn Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Tonica. Visitation will be 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to current circumstances, we ask you please wear a mask; they will be available at the door if you need one.

Mrs. Beavers was born in Marshall, AR on January 27, 1926, to Robert and Ada (Thompson) Lance. She married Boyce Beavers on February 21, 1944, in New Madrid, MO.

Mrs. Beavers loved cooking and canning, fishing, listening to country music, and taking care of family.

Mrs. Beavers is survived by her children DeWayne (Cheryl) Beavers of Tonica and Angelia (Mike) Doerr of Utica; grandchildren Dan (Elaine) Pullis of Murphysboro, Lewis (Michelle) Doerr of Utica, Becky (Mike) Cescyk of Oglesby; great grandchildren Carson and Carlee Pullis, Austin Baker, Riley, Reece, and Regan Doerr, Nicholis and Nathan Bierbom; two sisters Lee Zermino of Oglesby and Opal (Art) Oberholtzer of Oglesby; and one brother Kenneth (Patricia) Lance of Dillsburg, PA.

She was preceded in death by her husband September 1989, two brothers, two sisters, and one grandson.

Pallbearers will be Dan Pullis, Lewis Doerr, Pete Pawlak, Austin Baker, Riley Doerr, and Nicholas Bierbom. Honorary pallbearers will be Becky Ceszyk, Nate Bierbom, Reece and Regan Doerr, and Carlee and Carson Pullis.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
