1/1
Vera M. Godfrey
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera M. Godfrey

Born: July 3, 1928; Mendota

Died: August 3, 2020; Shabbona

MENDOTA – Vera M. Godfrey, 92, of Mendota passed away August 3, 2020 at Prairie Crossing and Rehab, Shabbona.

Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Vera was born July 3, 1928 in Mendota to Polk Mac and Esther (Moir) Ritter. She married Robert Godfrey December 14, 1948 in Mendota and shared 71 years of marriage.

Vera was a member of First United Methodist Church, Mendota, and a past president of Mendota Women's Club. She worked at Prescott Brothers, Mendota for several years and retired from Schimmer's, Mendota in 1991. She moved to St. Germain, Wisconsin for 10 years before moving back to Mendota. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Bob.

She is survived by her two sons, Dave (Cathy) Godfrey of Tucson, Arizona and Jim (Jean) Godfrey of St. Germain, Wisconsin; daughter, Holly Full of Winnebago; five grandchildren, Aaron and Andrew Full and Joshua, Stephanie and Jennifer Godfrey; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Jill Rister in 2017; three sisters; tw o brothers; and son-in-law Don Full in 2006.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merritt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved