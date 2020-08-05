Vera M. Godfrey
Born: July 3, 1928; Mendota
Died: August 3, 2020; Shabbona
MENDOTA – Vera M. Godfrey, 92, of Mendota passed away August 3, 2020 at Prairie Crossing and Rehab, Shabbona.
Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.
Vera was born July 3, 1928 in Mendota to Polk Mac and Esther (Moir) Ritter. She married Robert Godfrey December 14, 1948 in Mendota and shared 71 years of marriage.
Vera was a member of First United Methodist Church, Mendota, and a past president of Mendota Women's Club. She worked at Prescott Brothers, Mendota for several years and retired from Schimmer's, Mendota in 1991. She moved to St. Germain, Wisconsin for 10 years before moving back to Mendota. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Bob.
She is survived by her two sons, Dave (Cathy) Godfrey of Tucson, Arizona and Jim (Jean) Godfrey of St. Germain, Wisconsin; daughter, Holly Full of Winnebago; five grandchildren, Aaron and Andrew Full and Joshua, Stephanie and Jennifer Godfrey; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Jill Rister in 2017; three sisters; tw o brothers; and son-in-law Don Full in 2006.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.