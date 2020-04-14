|
|
Vicky L. Benac
Born: July 24, 1944; Canton
Died: April 9, 2020; Peoria
PERU – Vicky L. Benac, 75, of Peru, died April 9, 2020, in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria after a battle with heart disease.
Private graveside services will be at Peru City Cemetery with Monsignor Richard eman officiating. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling her arrangements.
Vicky was born in Canton on July 24, 1944, to Ernest L. and Maxine (Porter) Vaughn. She married Richard A. Benac on Oct. 28, 1967.
Vicky was a member of St. Valentine's Church in Peru. She began Vicky's School of Dance in Ipava, Ill. in 1964 and opened in the Illinois Valley in 1971. She was an advocate of the arts and brought dance to so many throughout the community. She was so many things to so many people. A teacher, mentor, friend, second mother, co-worker, boss, lifeline, to name a few.
She enriched this community with her love and passion for dance. She choreographed musicals for IVCC, St. Bede, Stage 212, and L-P High School. She was kind, generous, loving, respected, knowledgeable and hilarious. To know her was to love her. She brought people together, made them laugh and shared her love with countless dance families. She had a great love for cats, animals, crafts, children and sequins.
We are forever grateful for all she shared with this community.
Vicky is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Benac, of Peru,; one son, Shawn Benac of Peru, one daughter, Shannon (Michael) Argubright of La Salle; two grandchildren, Isabella and Geno Argubright; and one sister, Barbara (Alan) Rodda, of La Salle.
Vicky was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at online at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com