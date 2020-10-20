Victoria F. Swiskoski
Born: November 28, 1926
Died: October 13, 2020
EAST PEORIA – Victoria F. Swiskoski, 93, of East Peoria, formally of La Salle, passed away 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Pekin Manor Skilled Nursing in Pekin with family at her side.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life and burial will be at a later date. The Burgess Funeral in La Salle is assisting the family.
She was born Nov. 28, 1926, to John and Stella (Baron) Wasik at Peoples Hospital IVCH in Peru. She was the ninth child out of 15.
She married Edmund Swiskoski on Feb. 26, 1945, at St. Valentine Church in Peru.
She was a member of St. Hyacinth Church. She was employed by Westclox in Peru for two years, Steak 'n Shake in La Salle and the Paramount Club in La Salle for 30 years as a cook.
She was also employed by Williams Drive Inn in La Salle. She enjoyed roller skating and dancing.
Vickie?s motto in life was ?don?t lie, steal, or get into any trouble and you?ll do just fine.?
Vickie's most cherished and valued possessions in life were her children and their children, along with her family and friends always being in her heart.
She is survived by four sons, James (Brenda) Swiskoski, of Fort Worth, Texas, David Swiskoski (Joyce) Swiskoski, of San Diego, Calif., Paul (Tracy) Swiskoski, of Henderson, Nev., and Greg Swiskoski, of La Salle; three daughters, Diane Curtain, of La Salle, Mildred (Sam) Lingle, of Creve Coeur, and Marge (Dan) Hicks-Pedreyra, of East Peoria; 18 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her husband Edmund Swiskoski (1960), one daughter (Rose Graves 2004), one grandson (Edmund Robinson 1971), two great grandsons (Brandon and Joshua 1992), three brothers: Anton, Frank and Chester Wasik; 11 sisters: Betty Scholle, Frances Kilanowski, Antoinette Tauscher, Phyllis Wasik, Joan Sprite, Jean Wypasek, Mary Anderson, Pauline Wasik, Catherine Waclaw, Irene Swiskoski, Helen Szymanski and her companion of 50 years Joe Vasquez.
Memorials may be directed to the family for her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com