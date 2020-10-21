Victoria F. Swiskoski
Born: November 28, 1926; Peru
Died: October 13, 2020; Pekin
EAST PEORIA – Victoria F. Swiskoski, 93, of East Peoria, formerly of La Salle, passed away on October 13 at 7:48 p.m. at Pekin Manor Skilled Nursing in Pekin, with family at her side.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life and burial will be at a later date. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is assistingthe family.
She was born November 28, 1926 to John and Stella (Baron) Wasik at Peoples Hospital IVCH) in Peru. She was the ninth child out of 15. She married Edmund Swiskoski on February 26, 1945 at St. ValentineChurch in Peru. She was a member of St. Hyacinth Church. She was employed by Westclox in Peru for 2 years, Steak n Shake in LaSalle, and the Paramount Club in La Salle for 30 years as a cook.
She was also employed by Williams Drive Inn in La Salle. She enjoyed rollerskating and dancing. ickie's motto in life was "don't lie, steal, or get into any trouble and you'll do just fine." Vickie's most cherished and valued possessions in life were her children, their children, along with her family and friends always being in her heart.
She is survived by four sons, James (Brenda) Swiskoski of FortWorth TX., David Swiskoski (Joyce) Swiskoski of San Diego CA., Paul (Tracy) Swiskoski of Henderson NV., and Greg Swiskoski of La Salle; three daughters, Diane Curtain of La Salle, Mildred(Sam) Lingle of Creve Coeur IL., and Marge (Dan) Hicks-Pedreyra of East Peoria; 18 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
Sheis preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Swiskoski (1960); one daughter , Rose Graves (2004); two grandsons (Edmund Robinson (1971), and Anthony Harris (2016); two great-grandsons, Brandon and Joshua (1992); three brothers, Anton, Frank, and Chester Wasik; 11 sisters, Betty Scholle, Frances Kilanowski, Antoinette Tauscher, Phyllis Wasik, Joan Sprite, Jean Wypasek, Mary Anderson, Delores Wazyniak, Catherine Waclaw, Irene Wasik, and Helen Szymanski; and her companion of 50 years, Joe Vasquez.
Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.burgessfh.com
Memorials may be directed to the family for her favoritecharities.