DIMMICK TOWNSHIP – Viola W. M. (Immel) Strout, 102, of Dimmick Township, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will beheld at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Born Viola Wilhelmina Maria Immel on October 5, 1917 to Harry and Ida (Schrowang) Immel, she was raised on a farm outside Granville, IL. She attended schools in Granville, graduating from Hopkins High School in 1935 and LPO Junior College in 1937. Viola worked at LaSalle National Bank until she married David Strout of rural La Salle on October 15, 1944. They celebrated their 65th anniversary shortly before losing him in 2009. They lived and farmed near Compton for 4 years, after which they moved to the Strout farm in Dimmick Township north of La Salle, where they lived and farmed. They both had an abiding love and respect for the land.
They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and the world. They were ever mindful of the beauty and bountiful resources of this earth. When their youngest daughter entered La Salle-Peru High School, Viola returned to work at LaSalle National Bank until retirement. Viola loved all types of music. She and her sister, Ruth enjoyed performingon the Dinner Bell Program on WLS, Chicago. She was an organist and choir director at St. John's Lutheran Church,Peru for many years and was a piano accompanist for various other organizations, including The Dimmick Dizzy Dolls.
She is survived by three daughters, Marilyn Luck of Palm Coast, FL, Rev. Janette Scott of Des Moines, IA and Debra Strout of Rockford, IL; three grandchildren, Susan O'Brien, Elisabeth Czarnecki and Darrin Flessner; five great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Emily, Garrett, Grant and Grace; and a sister, Ruth Gehm of Peru.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents; and her brother, Harry Immel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Peru or to Shriners Hospital for Children, Chicago.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.