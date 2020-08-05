1/
Viola W. M. (Immel) Strout
Viola W.M. (Immel) Strout

Died: June 27, 2020; Dimmick Township

DIMMICK TOWNSHIP – Viola W. M. (Immel) Strout, 102, of Dimmick Township, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 3426 E. 325th Road, La Salle with Rev. Tom Redig, pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church, Peru, officiating, followed by an open house until 4 p.m. Private burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, La Salle at a later date. Mueller Funeral Home, Peru, is handling arrangements. Due to COVID-19, a masks and social distancing


