Virginia A. Lecky
Virginia A. Lecky

Born: February 17, 1936; Peru

Died: November 4, 2020; Joliet

PERU – Virginia Ann Lecky, 84, of Minooka, formerly of Peru, passed away surrounded by her loved ones November 4, 2020 in St Joseph Hospital in Joliet.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 9 in the Ptak Funeral Home. Rev J A Small will officiate. Burial will be in Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

Virginia was born February 17, 1936 in Peru to John and Francis (Smoron) Budziak. She worked at Westclox for over 17 years. Virginia married Sam Lecky May 21, 1971. She was a member of St Valentine Church and St Mary Church in Minooka.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Sam, of Minooka; two sons, John Lecky of Seneca, and Paul Lecky of Minooka, IL; one daughter, Karen (Robert) Maciejewski of Dekalb, IL.; three grandchildren, McKayla, Miranda and Tyler; and one great-grandchild, "Fluffy" (the bunny).

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at PtakFh.com


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ptak Funeral Home
1026 4Th St
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0172
