Walter G. Davis
Born: August 4, 1941
Died: August 28, 2020
OTTAWA – Walter G. Davis, 79, Ottawa, IL, died at home the morning of August 28, 2020, following intestinal surgeries in July from which he was unable to recover. He spent these final days with his children, Lisa and Dave, and was able to tell the love of his life, his wife Barb, that he loved her.
Per his wishes, Walt will be cremated and there will be no funeral or wake. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home.
Walt met Barbara J. (Shehorn) Waters at the Nautilus in Ottawa, and after 12 years of dating they married on September 11, 1998 at the Magnolia, IL, home of his brother, Dave (Shirley) Davis. Barb has two children, Janice Boback and Lori Waters. Walt and Barb Davis put one another first, tending their flowers together, feeding the squirrels and birds, enjoying dancing and even winning a dance contest, walking, spending time with friends and, especially, family. They even did dishes together. Walt shoveled snow and cut grass for his neighbors, rescued 2 neglected dogs, took donuts yearly on his birthday and Christmas to Danielle Pagano and the rest of the ladies at the Ottawa Medical Center, and would do anything for his family, including giving up smoking and drinking in the early 1980s. Walt also enjoyed hunting for morels.
Born August 4, 1941, to Everett and Minnie (Casey) Davis, he grew up in De Pue, IL, and graduated from De Pue High School. He married Victoria Jerman, Oglesby, IL, on June 11, 1960. During their 23-year marriage, they raised two children, Dave and Lisa, and had two children who died at birth, Mary and Joseph.
Walt was a laborer and member of both Laborers' Local 393 in Marseilles and Pontiac's UAW Local 2096. Following retirement from construction and Caterpillar, he enjoyed the most his 9 years of part-time employment as a courier for the Ottawa Medical Center. (If you would like to do something in memory of Walt, carry on his donut tradition!)
Walt is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Dave (Pam) Davis of De Pue, IL, and Lisa Davis of Moline, IL; stepchildren, Janice (Clifford) Boback of Buckingham, IL, and Lori Waters of Ottawa, IL, his brother Dave (Shirley) Davis of Magnolia, IL; sister Joanne Sisson of Princeton, IL; four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and by sisters and brothers, Clara, Peggy, Jenny, Carl, John, Marion, and Everett. The kids were close and, generally, pretty ornery. Walt and Dave once kept JoAnn trapped in the family's outhouse by shooting BB guns at it until older brother John rescued her. Over time, Walt's orneriness mellowed to his trademark grin and wit.
Walt had many friends, but a special thanks to Albert Butch Arreguin, Mary Williams, Kathleen Ellis, and Dave (Walt's brother) for helping Walt and his kids when needed and for reaching out to show their love for him. Thanks to the ladies of Joliet Area Community Hospice for treating Walt with such dignity and tender care. Thanks Lori and Jan for helping their mother Barb visit with Walt and speak with him on the phone and, Lori, for visiting him the day he got his wish and finally returned home. Thanks, Jan, for the lovely tribute below.
Walt was a quiet and kind gentleman who, when you think about it, gave his life for his wife. Barbara has suffered from Alzheimer's for years, but Walt kept her with him at home and cared for her every need. He was a wonderful, caring, thoughtful, dutiful, and loving caregiver who, out of love for his wife, put his own health needs aside.
All who remember him are asked to celebrate Walt's life in their own way. Enjoying your favorite meal or a walk along the river in his memory would be quite appropriate.
Instead of flowers, Walt would hope that you would do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone else and think of Walt when doing so as he will be there in spirit.
