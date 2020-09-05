My family was good friends with Walt. He rented my Mother's (Evelynne) small house for many years before he married. Walt was always thoughtful, kind, and helpful to all of us. Mom enjoyed going for coffee and donuts with he and Barb once a week. I think my mother thought of him as a son. We were very sorry to hear of his passing. He will be missed. In Deepest Sympathy, Betsee (Carter) Smith

