1/1
Walter M. Delaney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter M. Delaney

Born: July 19, 1955; Mendota

Died: July 15, 2020; Peru

PERU – Walter M. Delaney, 64 of Peru, passed away peacefully July 15, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family.

Private services will be at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Walter was born July 19, 1955 in Mendota, to Walter E. and Shirlee (Greenwood) Delaney. He was a tool design engineer for Caterpillar for over 33 years.

Walter is survived by his daughter, April Delaney of Peru; his granddaughter and great-grandson; his sister, Dawn DuBois of Peru ; and a niece.

Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at PtakfH.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ptak Funeral Home
1026 4Th St
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0172
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ptak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved