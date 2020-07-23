Walter M. Delaney
Born: July 19, 1955; Mendota
Died: July 15, 2020; Peru
PERU – Walter M. Delaney, 64 of Peru, passed away peacefully July 15, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family.
Private services will be at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Walter was born July 19, 1955 in Mendota, to Walter E. and Shirlee (Greenwood) Delaney. He was a tool design engineer for Caterpillar for over 33 years.
Walter is survived by his daughter, April Delaney of Peru; his granddaughter and great-grandson; his sister, Dawn DuBois of Peru ; and a niece.
