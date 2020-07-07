Wanda Fusinato
Born: September 15, 1956; Peoria
Died: July 2, 2020; Crete
SPRING VALLEY – Wanda Fusinato, 63, of Spring Valley, died at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her daughter's home in Crete.
Funeral services will begin at Noon, on Thursday, July 9, at the First Congregational Church of Peru. Pastor Johnson will officiate. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Masks are required, and capacity limits are in place. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for Wanda will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.Thursday at the church. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
Wanda was born September 15, 1956 in Peoria to Wayne and Faye (Haun) Rebholz. She graduated from Putnam county high school in 1974 and married Dennis Fusinato on November 9, 1979 in Ottawa. Dennis preceded her in death on May 8, 2014. She had worked at Bassick's, Hobbs, and Eakas. Wanda volunteered at Illinois Valley Pads and for several church events. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Peru.
Wanda had an unmatched love for the Illini, the Bears, and especially the Cubs. She enjoyed participating in church events and services. She loved all things weather related and always looked forward to the "Cousin's lunch." Her favorite pastime was babysitting her great-granddaughter. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
She leaves behind two daughters, Amanda Fusinato (Eric Reeser) of Spring Valley and Leslie Fusinato (Rodney White) of Crete; her siblings, Michael (Renee) Rebholz of Peru, Vicki (Paul) Diaz of Spring Valley, Bob (Debbie) Rebholz of L'Anse, MI, Pam (the late Randi) Kneebone of Granville, Jeff (Pinky) Rebholz of Peoria, Tim (Barb) Rebholz of Henry, and Dori (Terry) Hatton of Henry; three grandchildren, Sean (MaryCate Smith) Riordan of Spring Valley, Cortnie Riordan of Peoria, and Micah Cole of Spring Valley, as well as her great-granddaughter, Mariellen Rose Riordan; her two fur babies, Cocoa Faye and Rocky Balboa; and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lori Rebholz; and one infant brother, David Rebholz.
Pallbearers will be Mike And Ryan Diaz, Jeffrey Rebholz, Benjamin Eckert, Mike, Josh, and Cory Rebholz, and Andy Kneebone.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com
