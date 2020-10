Wanda Mae Bishop



Died: October 24, 2020; Ottawa



OTTAWA – Wanda Mae Bishop, 92, of Ottawa, died at her home on Saturday, October 24, 2020.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with Tracy Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, on Saturday.





