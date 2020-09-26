Emmett Wayne Cantlin
Born: December 21, 1948; Ottawa
Died: September 25, 2020; Rural Earlville
Earlville – Emmett Wayne Cantlin, 71, of Rural Earlville, died on Friday, September 25, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at St. Theresa Church in Earlville, with the Rev. Jean Tayoro, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Freedom Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Church. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Wayne was born on December 21, 1948, in Ottawa, to Emmett and Linda (Pucci) Cantlin. He received his Associates Degree from Joliet Junior College and was a life-long farmer and was a truck driver for A & R Transport for over 20 years. Wayne married Barbara Johnson on June 27, 1970, at St. Theresa Church, in Earlville. He was a member of the Army Reserves. Wayne was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wedron, IL. He enjoyed antique tractors, camping, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; his mother, Linda Cantlin, of Ottawa; one daughter, Jodi L. (Dustin) McDermith, of Harrisburg, NC; three grandchildren, Taylor, Mason, and Addison; and two sisters, Janet Lane, of Chicago, and Judith (Tim) Ho, of Boston, MA.
He was preceded in death by his father Emmett Cantlin, and a son, John Wayne Cantlin.
Pallbearers will be Jack, Ryan, Joe, Tim, and Jeremy Cantlin, Glenn Mendell, Marty Graham, and Rob Doughty. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Curl and Joe Hoffman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for charities to be determined.
