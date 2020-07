Wayne E. BrinerBorn: October 16, 1933; MagnoliaDied: July 15, 2020; HenryHENRY– Wayne E. Briner, 86, of Henry, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his residence in Henry.His funeral service will be at 12 noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home Downtown Chapel in Henry. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Hennepin.Memorials may be given to Wounded Warriors Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.Wayne Edward Briner was born in rural Magnolia on October 16, 1933, a son to Peter and Lottie Sylvester Briner. He married Florence "Bunnie" Hullinger in Granville on January 18, 1957. She survives.Also surviving are his son. Wayne Jr. (Carolyn) Briner, Wayne, Nebraska; daughter, Julie (Gary) Parnell, Eddyville; grandchildren, Brad Briner; Alex and Teal Briner; John (Rachel) Biagioni; and great-grandchildren, Hank and Leia Biagioni.He was preceded in death by his son, David.Wayne served in the US Army during the Korea Era. He was a past member of the River Rats Muzzle Loaders and he retired as a machinist and inspector from Sundstrand in Peru.