Wayne E. Briner
Born: October 16, 1933; Magnolia
Died: July 15, 2020; Henry
HENRY– Wayne E. Briner, 86, of Henry, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his residence in Henry.
His funeral service will be at 12 noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home Downtown Chapel in Henry. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Hennepin.
Memorials may be given to Wounded Warriors
Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne Edward Briner was born in rural Magnolia on October 16, 1933, a son to Peter and Lottie Sylvester Briner. He married Florence "Bunnie" Hullinger in Granville on January 18, 1957. She survives.
Also surviving are his son. Wayne Jr. (Carolyn) Briner, Wayne, Nebraska; daughter, Julie (Gary) Parnell, Eddyville; grandchildren, Brad Briner; Alex and Teal Briner; John (Rachel) Biagioni; and great-grandchildren, Hank and Leia Biagioni.
He was preceded in death by his son, David.
Wayne served in the US Army during the Korea Era. He was a past member of the River Rats Muzzle Loaders and he retired as a machinist and inspector from Sundstrand in Peru.