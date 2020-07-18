1/1
Wayne E. Briner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne E. Briner

Born: October 16, 1933; Magnolia

Died: July 15, 2020; Henry

HENRY– Wayne E. Briner, 86, of Henry, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his residence in Henry.

His funeral service will be at 12 noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home Downtown Chapel in Henry. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Hennepin.

Memorials may be given to Wounded Warriors.

Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne Edward Briner was born in rural Magnolia on October 16, 1933, a son to Peter and Lottie Sylvester Briner. He married Florence "Bunnie" Hullinger in Granville on January 18, 1957. She survives.

Also surviving are his son. Wayne Jr. (Carolyn) Briner, Wayne, Nebraska; daughter, Julie (Gary) Parnell, Eddyville; grandchildren, Brad Briner; Alex and Teal Briner; John (Rachel) Biagioni; and great-grandchildren, Hank and Leia Biagioni.

He was preceded in death by his son, David.

Wayne served in the US Army during the Korea Era. He was a past member of the River Rats Muzzle Loaders and he retired as a machinist and inspector from Sundstrand in Peru.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
(309) 364-3311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved