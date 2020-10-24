1/

Wendeline F. Overstreet

Born: December 9, 1944

Died: October 22, 2020

PERU – Wendeline F. Overstreet, 75, of Peru, IL, formerly of Aurora, IL passed away on October 22, 2020.

She was born on December 9, 1944 in Aurora, IL, the son of Wendel and Florence Merk. She was united in marriage on May 7, 1966 to Robert Overstreet; they would spend the next 51 years together before his passing in 2018. Wendeline was a long time secretary for the District 131 Superintendent's office and retired after many years of dedicated service. She loved sewing and crocheting among other crafts.

She is survived by her children, Wendeline Susan Kerchner and Robert (Cynthia) Overstreet; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three godchildren; and her brother James, (Ann) Merk.

She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Robert; dear son, Joel; and one grandchild in infancy.

Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.

Condolences may be sent to Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538.

For online condolences visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
