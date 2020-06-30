William A. Strong Jr.
William A. Strong Jr.

Died: June 18, 2020; Peoria

OTTAWA – William A. Strong Jr., age 72, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at OSF St. Francis in Peoria.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2nd at Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend David Ufkes officiating. Visitation will be from 12 until 2 p.m. the day of the service. All friends and family are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
