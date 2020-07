William W. 'Winn' Alley



Died: July 12, 2020; Morris



SENECA –Rev. Dr. William Winfrey "Winn Alley," 68, of Seneca, died on Sunday, July 12, at the Morris Hospital.



Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Social distancing and face coverings are requested. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date at Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa.





