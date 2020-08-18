Rev. William 'Winn' Alley



Died: July 12, 2020



SENECA – Rev. Dr. William Winfrey "Winn" Alley, 68, of Seneca, died Sunday, July 12, at Morris Hospital. A celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Thursday, August 20 at Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa, with Rev. Jennifer Amy-Dressler officiating. The church requests attendees reserve spots at 815-433-0771. Social distancing and masks required. Services will be streamed on Rev. Alley's Facebook page, with a recording available on the church's page. Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa is handling arrangements.





