William 'Billy' Bianchi
Born: March 13, 1921
Died: August 6, 2020
OGLESBY – Having been born on March 13, 1921, William "Billy" Bianchi lived through the Great Depression, and was a World War II veteran. What a view of history during his 99 years!
Bill was the last son of Marcello and Ernesta (Marzetta) Bianchi, who emigrated from Italy to Oglesby before he was born. His siblings, Ida, Enrico, Charles and Katherine preceded him in birth and in death.
A lifelong resident of Oglesby, Billy graduated from La Salle Peru Township High School, attended IVCC before the war, and again after his retirement. In 1951, he married Helen Bennington of Ottawa, and remained devoted to her until her death in 2012. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Oglesby and a member of the American Legion Post #237 in Oglesby.
After retiring from Libbey Owens Ford as a foreman, Billyspent his time attending IVCC, gardening, reading books on American history, and being involved in the Oglesby Elks Lodge #2360. He served as a trustee for the Elks for many years, where he worked bingo and cooked for their fish fries. He was involved in regional Elk activitiesand was the recipient of many service awards.
After physically building the family home on Third Street in Oglesby, Billy indulged his passion for gardening from 1954 until the summer in 2019, suppling neighbors and family with tomatoes and vegetables. He enjoyed cooking, and in his later years worked out twice a week at the IVCH Wellness Center. Billy and his wife, Helen were avid travelers, taking road trips across the United States and many tours of Europe, especially Italy. One of their favorite pastimes was fishing up north with close friends.
He is survived by his son, Larry (Barb) Bianchi of Peru andtheir sons, Chris of Las Vegas, Brad of Peru and his daughter Addison. He is survived by his daughter Marcy and son-in-law Jeff Hadley of Bolingbrook, their daughter Rebecca (Henry) Bernal ofRomeoville and their children Hazel and Cameron. He is survived by his nephews Bob Bianchi and Gerry Pittman, both out of state. He is missed by his weekly companion and nephew, "Luke" Alan Pittman of Oglesby; aswell as many other nieces, and nephews.
Due to the to the pandemic, funeral Mass will be private at Holy Family Church, Oglesby with private burial at St. Vincent' s Cemetery La Salle. A celebration of his life will be on what would have been his 100th birthday March 13, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy FamilySchool, Oglesby.
Pallbearers will be Henry Bernal, Bradley Bianchi, Joel Gerdovich, James Mandujano, Alan Pittman and Luke Pittman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Bianchi and Gerry Pittman.
