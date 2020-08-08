William 'Bill' C. CarterBorn: October 7, 1942; La SalleDied: July 22, 2020; Horseshoe Bay, TexasHORSESHOE BAY, Texas – William "Bill" Clinton Carter, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, passed away on July 22 in his home at the age of 77.Born on October 7, 1942 in La Salle, Illinois, Bill was one of six children of James and Mary Ann (Senica) Carter.In 1964, Bill began his career working in the airline industry with Northeast Airlines, which later became Delta Airlines, that lasted for 30 years until his retirement in 1994. During this time, he also served 2 years in the Army in Vietnam. His airline career began in the Northeast, but most of his career was spent in Dallas, Texas. Working for the airlines, Bill was able to travel the country to spend time with his kids and his grandchildren. After retiring from Delta, he began delivering vehicles to all parts of the country. This allowed him to visit the "flyover states" he viewed for so many years from the window of the airplane. You could often name a town, and he knew right where it was and would proceed with a story.Bill was a dedicated father and grandfather and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a passionate coo,k and his family and friends enjoyed his cooking on many occasions. Bill was a simple man who easily made many friends. His quick wit and sense of humor added color to every occasion. He loved sports, politics, the lake, and bragging about his children, grandchildren and his new great-granddaughter.He is survived by his sons, James (Lucy) Carter and Jeffrey (Jodi) Carter; granddaughter, Katelyn Carter; grandson, Dawson Carter; great-granddaughter Emma Carter; and sisters, Jane (Stephen) Ricklefs, Nancy (David) Maciejewski, and Mary (James) Greening.He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, James Carter and Robert Carter.There will be a service in La Salle, Illinois, followed by a celebration of life ceremony in Horseshoe Bay, Texas at a date to be announced in 2021.