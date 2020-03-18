|
|
William E. anderson
Born: Dec. 23, 1941; Princeton
Died: March 14, 2020; Peoria
TISKILWA - William E. Anderson, 78, of Tiskilwa, passed away on Saturday, March 14, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the Tiskilwa Community Church with Revs. Doug and Renee Kindle officiating. Private interment will be held at Mt. Bloom Cemetery at a later date. His family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday in the chapel of The Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home, Princeton, with a Masonic service at 6:45 p.m., and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday in the church.
William was born on December23, 1941 in Princeton to Roy and Pearl (Jackson) Anderson. He was a class of 1960 graduate of TiskilwaHigh School. He married Sharon Sissel on June 25, 1961 in Tiskilwa. He worked as a truck driver and school busdriver.
He was a member of the Tiskilwa Community Chruch and a past master of the Princeton Masonic Lodge #587.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Anderson of Tiskilwa; his son, Ted (Michelle) Anderson of Wenona; 3 grandchildren; Savanna, Michael and Ryan; and his sister, Helen (Duane) Bothe of Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jeffry and Michael; and his brother, James.
Memorials may be made to the Tiskilwa Library.