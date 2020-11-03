William 'Bill' F. Roberts
Born: January 31, 1965
Died: October 31, 2020
OGLESBY – William "Bill" Roberts, 55, of Oglesby, passed away October 31, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, surrounded by his loving family.
Private services will be held at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home.
Bill was born January 31, 1965, the son of Buster Rogers and Rita Roberts. His best friend, Mike Heller, introduced Bill to Marcia Myers in April 1993, and they have built a life together ever since, for over 27 years.
Surviving are Marcia Myers; his mother, Rita Roberts; daughter, Krystal (Jenny) Taylor; son, Nathaniel Roberts; sister, Becky (Jeff) Stiles; nephews and nieces, Austin and Alexis Jackson, Jamie (George) Brewer, Jason (Nancy) Sensiba, and Renae (Chris) Lentz; father and mother in law, Roy (Ann) Reynolds; brothers-in-law, Roy Reynolds and Paul (Maureen) Reynolds; a sister-in-law, Patty Sensiba; and many cousins, great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Buster Rogers; grandparents, Frank (Stephanie) Ostrowski, and grandson, Derek Lee Harlow.
Bill worked many years as a nuclear health physicist senior tech. He was a man of many talents. He enjoyed building computers, and was always looking at the next best video card for gaming. He was a gamer through and through, and when he couldn't be with his friends, he was happy he could spend time with them online. He enjoyed medieval fairs and gaming conventions. Bill was an artist and took great pleasure in making and painting figures, often winning painting contests. He was good at undertaking home projects and was especially good at directing people on what to do. He loved his dogs Odin and Sampson, but more importantly, he loved his family and friends, and will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com
or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.