William 'Bill' Fitzsimmons Jr.



Died: September 9, 2020; Battle Creek, Michigan



LA SALLE – William "Bill" Fitzsimmons Jr., 90, of Battle Creek, MI, formerly of La Salle, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in his daughter's home of natural causes.



Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are through Shimkus-Helmer-Staab Funeral Home, Peru, IL.





